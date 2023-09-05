UPDATE: Ground stop lifted for United Airlines flights

HOUSTON — UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted.
A ground stop has been issued for all United Airlines flights on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
United Airlines made the request to the FAA after experiencing an “equipment problem.” The ground stop was issued just after noon.
No word on when the ground stop will be lifted.
United posted the following update at 12:38 p.m.:
"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work on a resolution to get you on your way as soon as possible."