Now is the time of year we plan those spring vacations, and for many people that means booking an airline flight.

Winter weather in Washington, D.C. gridlock: who wouldn't want to jump on a plane for a blissful island?

But Airfare Watchdog says watch what you wear, if you don't want to slow down that TSA lane, or worse, get pulled aside and searched.

Airfare Watchdog says try to avoid:

Lace-up boots: Tough to get off and back on quickly.

Sandals: Unsanitary, and unless you are a model, looking at someone's hairy toes is unpleasant.

Metallic shirts: The bling will set off alarms, and unless you have another shirt under it, removing it could be a problem. Leave it home for your next night at the clubs.

Big metallic jewelry: Another way to trigger that metal detector is with a huge metal necklace. Pack it in your luggage.

Loose fitting hoodies: It might work for Eminem, but average folk will look suspicious and are inviting a pat down.

Shirts with hateful or controversial logos on them: Just get in the strip search line. You look like trouble.

And from the "doesn't that stink" file: wearing lots of layers and a scarf to the airport during the winter months. If the agents think you might be hiding something, you'll get to take it all off, and you'll probably say "doesn't that stink?"

One jacket should be enough, and that way you'll zip through security.

So dress light, and keep the oversized and metallic accessories in your carry-on bag, so you get on that plane safely and you don't waste your money.

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc.

Follow John Matarese on Facebook and Twitter. For more consumer news and money saving advice, click here.