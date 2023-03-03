Why is one cruise line warning spring break travelers?

Out-of-control spring breakers could face drug-sniffing dogs and fines.

HOUSTON — Spring break is a time to cut loose and go a little crazy! Except you probably don’t want to do that on a Carnival cruise ship.

The cruise line is warning passengers ahead of spring break that it will issue $500 fines and possibly force you to get off early if you do anything to impact "the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests or crew."

The rules are part of an updated cruise ticket contract passengers sign before they board.

Carnival is also trying to stop problems before they start. That means increased security workers on board ships. According to the Washington Post, the company is introducing narcotics-sniffing dogs at home ports to screen bags. They could also pop up at some destination ports.

This comes as videos continue to surface on social media of rowdy behavior among all types of travelers.