Southwest cuts 2,300 flights, schedule in sustained chaos

HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, canceling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago.
The Dallas carrier acknowledged it has inadequate and outdated operations technology that can leave flight crews out of position when adverse weather strikes.
Southwest was the only airline unable to recover from storm-related delays that began over the weekend when snow, ice, and high winds raked portions of the country. Every day this week, the vast majority of flight cancellations nationwide are Southwest flights.
There were 2,451 flights canceled before noon Thursday in the U.S., and 2,357 were Southwest routes, or about 58% of its entire schedule, according to the FlightAware tracking service.
The airline has warned that cancellations will continue for days.
The federal government is investigating what happened at Southwest with total cancellations soaring past 10,000 early in the week.
Southwest added a page to their website specifically for travelers who were stranded, but thousands of customers remain unable to reach the airline.
Here's how you can request a refund or rebook your Southwest Airlines flight
Did Southwest Airlines cancel your flight?
The airline says all customers who had trips planned between Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 2 are able to rebook their flight or travel on standby without paying any additional fees.
If your flight was canceled, you can also request a refund for your unused ticket to the original form of payment.
In addition, those customers impacted by flight cancellations or significant delays between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2 can submit or email their receipts to Southwest for reimbursement. The airline said they will honor reasonable reimbursement requests for meals, hotels and alternate transportation.
In a statement, Southwest said they will "make things right for those we've let down, including our employees."
Meanwhile, the travel nightmare for thousands of Southwest passengers continues. Most of the airline's flights over the next couple of days have been canceled, leaving passengers stranded and, in many cases, separated from their luggage.