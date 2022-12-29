Southwest cuts 2,300 flights, schedule in sustained chaos

The airline acknowledged it has inadequate and outdated operations technology that can leave flight crews out of position when adverse weather strikes.

Southwest was the only airline unable to recover from storm-related delays that began over the weekend when snow, ice, and high winds raked portions of the country. Every day this week, the vast majority of flight cancellations nationwide are Southwest flights.

There were 2,451 flights canceled before noon Thursday in the U.S., and 2,357 were Southwest routes, or about 58% of its entire schedule, according to the FlightAware tracking service.

The airline has warned that cancellations will continue for days.

The federal government is investigating what happened at Southwest with total cancellations soaring past 10,000 early in the week.

Southwest added a page to their website specifically for travelers who were stranded, but thousands of customers remain unable to reach the airline.

Here's how you can request a refund or rebook your Southwest Airlines flight

Did Southwest Airlines cancel your flight?

The airline says all customers who had trips planned between Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 2 are able to rebook their flight or travel on standby without paying any additional fees.

If your flight was canceled, you can also request a refund for your unused ticket to the original form of payment.

In a statement, Southwest said they will "make things right for those we've let down, including our employees."