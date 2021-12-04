Southwest Airlines is back at Bush Intercontinental Aiport

HOUSTON — Southwest Airlines is now back at Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Monday was the first day a Southwest Airlines plane flew into IAH in 16 years.
The airline will operate 15 daily non-stop departures to five destinations from IAH's Terminal A. Those locations include Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Nashville and New Orleans.
Southwest will continue normal operations at Hobby Airport.
“Houston Airports supports and applauds this decision by Southwest Airlines to grow air service offerings in Houston during a time when air carriers are doing what they can to recover from the effects of the pandemic and once again reach a point of profitability," Houston Airports Director of Aviation Mario Diaz said. “Southwest Airlines will continue its exceptional service and operations out of HOU, and its new service out of IAH will only complement its current offerings.”
