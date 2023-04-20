'Hidden City Ticketing' is a risky way to save money on flights

Experts say “hidden city ticketing” or “skiplagging” isn’t illegal, but it is frowned upon by airlines. Getting caught could come with big consequences.

HOUSTON — Are you taking a vacation this summer? “Skiplagging” or “hidden city ticketing” is a way to save money on your next flight.

What is skip lagging?

“It’s this practice of taking advantage of flights built into other flights, or connecting flights,” Katy Nastro, travel expert with Going.com, said.

For example, a direct flight to Atlanta may cost more money than a flight to Tampa, which has a layover in Atlanta. Skiplagging means you book the flight to Tampa with the intention of getting off the flight in Atlanta.

“The amount of money it’s going to save you is not worth the headache,” said Shayla Northcutt with Northcutt Travel Agency based in Houston.

Is skiplagging illegal to use?

Experts say “hidden city ticketing” or “skiplagging” isn’t illegal, but it is frowned upon by airlines. It's even written into the fine print.

“You should not be telling the airline agent at all. They could cancel your ticket altogether. You should also not be checking a bag, because that bag will be checked to your final destination,” Nastro said.

If something goes wrong or flight schedules change, you have no recourse.

“If you do this often, the airline is going to catch on and they’re going to put you on a no-fly. They’re going to say, nope you can no longer buy our tickets and fly our airlines,” Northcutt said.

They can also strip you of your points and miles if you have a rewards account.