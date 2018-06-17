HOUSTON - A ground stop at Bush airport is in effect until 6 p.m.

Heavy rainfall in the Houston is impacting flight travel. Airport officials say you should contact your carrier for the most accurate and up-to-date flight information.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says heavy tropical downpours are moving very slowly across Houston and the rain could produce street flooding. Rain totals could be 2 to 3 inches per hour. Some spots could get 5 to 8 inches of rain before this is all over.

Severe weather has caused delays in excess of 1 hr at IAH. Check with your carrier for specific flight information as always. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 20, 2018

