K-9 hits on possible explosives in unattended bag at IAH, airport system says

The Houston Airport System said Terminal D was evacuated as a precaution as the HPD bomb squad headed to the airport to figure out what was going on.
HOUSTON — The Houston Airport System said it responded to a potential threat at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday.

Officials said a K-9 alerted to possible explosives in an unattended bag at the Terminal D ticketing counter.

The terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the Houston Police Department's bomb squad headed to the scene to investigate.

Planes are still taking off and landing, officials said.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

