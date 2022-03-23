K-9 hits on possible explosives in unattended bag at IAH, airport system says

HOUSTON — The Houston Airport System said it responded to a potential threat at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday.
Officials said a K-9 alerted to possible explosives in an unattended bag at the Terminal D ticketing counter.
The terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the Houston Police Department's bomb squad headed to the scene to investigate.
Planes are still taking off and landing, officials said.
This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.