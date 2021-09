AAA is expecting people to travel in numbers that could rival pre-pandemic levels.

HOUSTON — Travelers are about to hit to the roads and take to the skies for the last summer holiday, but AAA says travelers should remain informed and flexible as the COVID pandemic continues

Expect heavier traffic Thursday and Friday leading into the holiday and then heavy traffic again on Monday and Tuesday.

Road trips are expected to be more popular this year versus flying.

You can watch the full story with AAA's Joshua Zuber and KHOU 11's Stephanie Simmons above.