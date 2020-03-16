HOUSTON, Texas — Long lines welcomed back international travelers at DFW airport in Dallas.

Some people waited for hours to go through Immigration and Customs.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport is not one of the 13 airports designated by health authorities to conduct additional health screenings for international travelers.

Terminal E at Bush Airport is a melting pot of cultures but you can spot a common trend.

Travelers are taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

People returning to the U.S. in Houston, like Memta Basu, said, “When we flew out of India they were pretty strict there. It was a little tense atmosphere.”

However, at Bush Airport that is not the case.

“You’ll be surprised less than 12 minutes maybe,” Basu said.

Also, Robert and Corinne Guilliard flew into IAH from Nicaragua and were warned about long lines.

“My son did send us a text and said we’ve been hearing the news that there could be long delays, and I’m like, ‘Oh, oh, here we go’. But this was a breeze,” Corinne said.

Robert added, “This is fantastic. This is great. I love it here.”

DFW officials said the delays are due to a questionnaire issued by the Department of Homeland Security and the CDC.

State leaders like Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said the long wait times are unacceptable.

“We’re hoping in the next couple of days we’ll have more staffing and better logistics because in actuality it is creating, in essence, a hazardous circumstance by overcrowding and the lack of distancing,” Jackson Lee said.

Travelers like Basu said everyone needs to do their part to ensure no one is exposed to the virus.

She said, “I guess if you’re doing all the right stuff all the time you’re kind of safe.”

Bush Airport does update wait times for customs every five minutes on their website.

