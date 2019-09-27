HOUSTON — Flying can be a nightmare especially when you have to face off with dreaded delays.

Finance Buzz analyzed Department of Transportation data and found the airports causing travelers the most headaches.

Houston's Bush Airport came in at 17. Eighteen percent of flights were delayed last year for an average departure delay of 72 minutes. When you add up all the delays at IAH for 2018, passengers wasted a combined 393 years waiting for takeoff.

And really that's not awful. Flyers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport wasted 1,133 years in delay time. That's good for the number 1 in the country.

Major hubs like Atlanta ranked 2nd. Los Angeles ranked 6th. New York's JFK Airport a surpise at 15, and Tampa's International Airport rounds out the top 25. Delays there cost customers a combined 264 years of time.

And time equals money.

The DOT says the per person cost of an hour of personal travel is $33.20. That means delays at Bush Airport cost passengers more than $114 million.

But remember this, it could be far worse.

The FAA says they did save passengers 15,000 hours of delays by using new air routes. And if you don't want to fly, you could always drive. Sometimes it's just as fast.

