As planes take off from Bush Airport, some passengers do the same with their masks

HOUSTON — As planes at Bush Intercontinental Airport took off on Monday night, some travelers did the same with their masks.

"Two years too long," one airport employee said. "We're ready to unmask."

"It's definitely a relief because those masks hurt," traveler Shakinah Malone said.

Malone's family found out before boarding.

"I didn't believe it was real," Malone said. "I didn't think it was real at all because people post crazy stuff all the time."

The news also made it up 30,000 feet. One person tweeted Monday: "On a flight. Pilot made an announcement about the mandate being overturned. Flight attendants just pulled off their masks."

United, American, Southwest and several other airlines immediately lifted mask requirements.

"I really don't have a problem with it because a lot of people are vaccinated now," Malone said. "The COVID cases are down so I really don't think it's a problem."

Nonetheless, some are still airing on the side of caution.

"I think it's a risky decision," Ruth Cher-Aime said.

Cher-Aime was ready for takeoff and kept her mask on.

"Because we're already so close on the flight, I'd rather wear the mask because I don't know these people," Cher-Aime said.

"Even knowing you don't have to, you're still choosing to wear the mask?" KHOU 11 News' Xavier Walton asked.