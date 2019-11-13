HOUSTON — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means spending time making food with family and friends – and also traveling.

Everyone knows all too well that Wednesday and Thursday on Thanksgiving week are stressful days on the road, which is why Google Maps analyzed 2018 traffic data to pinpoint the “best and worst time to leave for your Thanksgiving road trip.”

The tech giant also analyzed the best and worst times to visit a grocery store, a shopping center, when to go Black Friday shopping and other trends and tips for navigating efficiently during the holiday season.

For a list of the best and worst times to leave Houston for your Thanksgiving road trip, visit the Houston Business Journal

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter