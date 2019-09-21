HOUSTON — We received an email from a viewer who saw our story about a man who died after driving his car into 8 feet of water. She wanted us to explain how you get out of a car in water.

Firefighters recommend if your car ends up in water, follow this acronym: POGO.

P: Pop the seatbelt

O: Open window

GO: Get Out

The faster you do it, the better your chance of survival. If you can't open the window, use a device called a center punch, that can shatter the window. Order one online or get it at a hardware store. Keep it in your car.

Getting out quickly makes it easier to be rescued, even if you can't swim.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM