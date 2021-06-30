Airport officials recommend leaving an hour earlier for your drive to the airport.

HOUSTON — Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport is in the middle of a major transformation project, and it involves a lot of construction.

As the pandemic winds down, passengers are returning in normal numbers, and they’re getting caught in that construction — some even missing their flights.

In order to create an international central terminal, crews are currently demolishing the Terminal D and E parking structures. Because of that, you’ll encounter lane closures and possible traffic jams on the roads that lead to Terminals C, D and E.

Next, pay attention to the signage directing you around the construction. You may also see officers directing traffic at peak times.

As for parking, people who used to park in structures D and E now must park at A, B or C. Or you can use one of the many park-and-fly facilities nearby. Don’t forget about EcoPark and the subway that will take you to the terminals — there’s also a sky train to easily move between the terminals.

The construction project is running on time and is expected to wrap up in 2024.

The good news is, while many airports are dealing with TSA staffing shortages, airport officials confirm this has not been an issue at Bush.