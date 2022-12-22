Check flight status, road traffic and forecast

HOUSTON — Whether you're driving or flying in or out of Texas, you should stay up to date with travel conditions. KHOU 11 is tracking the weather, road traffic and flight updates.
Check the status of your flights
- Bush IAH: Arrivals | Departures
- Hobby airport: Arrivals | Departures
Keep tabs on parking
Check airport security wait times
Houston-area forecast
Stay up to date with KHOU 11's local 10-day forecast and state-wide weather radar.
LIVE RADARS: Greater Houston Area and Texas
MORE: 10-day forecast
Check road conditions around Houston
Check road conditions around Texas
Save money on gas
Compare gas prices across Houston to plan out where you can fill up for your road trip. You could also try planning out what day would be best for you to get gas.
Once you hit the road, we have a few tips to help you stretch your dollars and your gas tank as you drive.