Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport due to runway lighting issues, officials say

FlightAware.com is reporting at least 30 flight delays and one cancellation so far.

HOUSTON — A ground stop was issued Monday afternoon at Hobby Airport due to lighting issues, according to airport officials.

More than 30 flights were impacted, according to FlightAware.com. It's unknown how long this issue will last.

"Our crews are working diligently to restore operations as soon as the runway is deemed safe for aircraft operations. We will share updates as they become available," the airport posted on its Twitter page.

The airport suggests contacting your carrier for specific flight information prior to arriving at the airport.