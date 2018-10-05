More than half of Americans left vacation time on the table in 2017, which adds up to $62 billion in lost benefits, according to Project Time Off. That means each employee donated about $561 in work time to their employer.

They might think they’re scoring points with the boss but research shows otherwise. People who travel tend to be happier on the job – and off. They’re also healthier and even more successful, statistics show.

More than half of mega--travelers reported receiving a promotion in the last two years compared to 44% for Americans who use some or little to none of their vacation time. Mega-travelers also got bigger raises and bonuses than homebodies.

By the numbers:

The average time workers earned was 23 vacation days.

The average number of vacation days taken was 17.2.

The lowest point was 16 days in 2014. It’s gone up slightly for three straight years.

Between 1978 and 2000, the average number of days used was 20.3.

Millennials use a greater proportion of their days for travel than Generation X or Boomers even though they earn fewer days.

Americans gave up 705 million vacation days last year; 212 million couldn’t be banked or paid out.

We work nearly two more weeks than workers in Japan and three more than those in Australia.

Unused vacation time costs the U.S. economy $255 billion and 1.9 million jobs.

Source: Project Time Off

