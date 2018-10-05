More than half of Americans left vacation time on the table in 2017, which adds up to $62 billion in lost benefits, according to Project Time Off. That means each employee donated about $561 in work time to their employer.
They might think they’re scoring points with the boss but research shows otherwise. People who travel tend to be happier on the job – and off. They’re also healthier and even more successful, statistics show.
More than half of mega--travelers reported receiving a promotion in the last two years compared to 44% for Americans who use some or little to none of their vacation time. Mega-travelers also got bigger raises and bonuses than homebodies.
By the numbers:
- The average time workers earned was 23 vacation days.
- The average number of vacation days taken was 17.2.
- The lowest point was 16 days in 2014. It’s gone up slightly for three straight years.
- Between 1978 and 2000, the average number of days used was 20.3.
- Millennials use a greater proportion of their days for travel than Generation X or Boomers even though they earn fewer days.
- Americans gave up 705 million vacation days last year; 212 million couldn’t be banked or paid out.
- We work nearly two more weeks than workers in Japan and three more than those in Australia.
- Unused vacation time costs the U.S. economy $255 billion and 1.9 million jobs.
Source: Project Time Off