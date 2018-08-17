GALVESTON — The Port of Galveston recently completed improvements at Cruise Terminal No. 1 in anticipation of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and biggest ship.

The Carnival Vista, a 1,055-foot vessel, will move to Galveston on Sept. 23, replacing Carnival Breeze.

Crews over the summer completed a $3.3 million project at the Port of Galveston to accommodate its arrival.

“When I think about the Vista coming in, it’s the first stage of the expansion of the cruise business in Galveston,” Director Rodger Rees said. “Coupled with the Oasis-class ship coming in, it shows the market can sustain the passenger counts we need and it will allow the port to really start looking forward.”

PHOTOS: The Carnival Vista

Carnival Vista, which debuted in Miami in 2017, has room for about 4,000 passengers.

The ship will offer two seven-day Caribbean trips, departing each Sunday. The first includes calls at Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel. The other trip includes stops at Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel.

Read more in the Galveston County Daily News

© Exclusive to KHOU