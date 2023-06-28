x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Travel

Fourth of July travel: Check road conditions, wait times at airports

Make sure you know before heading out the door

HOUSTON — Are you preparing to travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend?

If you're heading to one of Houston's airports, check ahead for security wait times so you can plan according. Travelers can check security wait times here for Bush and Hobby.

What you need to know

Whether you're driving or flying in or out of Texas, you should stay up to date with travel conditions. KHOU 11 is tracking the weather, road traffic and flight updates.

Stay up to date with KHOU 11's local 10-day forecast and state-wide weather radar.

LIVE RADARS: Greater Houston Area and Texas

MORE: Check the daily forecast for the Greater Houston area

MORE: 10-day forecast

Check road conditions around Houston

Check road conditions around Texas

Check the status of your flights

Keep tabs on parking

Check airport security wait times

More Videos

In Other News

Man documents being the only passenger on an American Airlines flight

Before You Leave, Check This Out