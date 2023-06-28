Fourth of July travel: Check road conditions, wait times at airports

HOUSTON — Are you preparing to travel for the Fourth of July holiday weekend?
If you're heading to one of Houston's airports, check ahead for security wait times so you can plan according. Travelers can check security wait times here for Bush and Hobby.
What you need to know
Whether you're driving or flying in or out of Texas, you should stay up to date with travel conditions. KHOU 11 is tracking the weather, road traffic and flight updates.
Stay up to date with KHOU 11's local 10-day forecast and state-wide weather radar.
LIVE RADARS: Greater Houston Area and Texas
MORE: 10-day forecast
Check road conditions around Houston
Check road conditions around Texas
Check the status of your flights
- Bush IAH: Arrivals | Departures
- Hobby airport: Arrivals | Departures