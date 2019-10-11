PHOENIX — With nearly 2.8 million passengers flying in and out of U.S. airports every day, airplanes are a breeding ground for germs including bacteria and viruses.

Not helping the situation are the sloppy, unclean habits that some have while flying.

Last year, we tested our 12 News Filth Finder 30,000 feet up.

The Filth Finder tests for organic material, like skin cells, bacteria and viruses. We swab an item, break the top, and pop it into the device. A score over 30 is considered dirty, and a disinfecting wipe can usually get an object into safe range.

First, we tested the seats and armrests in the waiting area of the airport. After a good swab, the armrest came in at 66, more than double the limit.

On the plane, we tested the tray tables, which came in at 109. Worse? The faucet handle in the plane bathroom came in at 627.

It may not surprise you that germs are around on planes with so many different people boarding planes every day, but what may surprise you is the way those germs are spread.

Social media account "Passenger Shaming" has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and exposes dirty habits shown by people on airplanes.

It's posts are photos or videos sent in by disgusted passengers.

So, what can you do?

First, bring wipes. Use them on the tray tables, the arm rests, the seatbelts and even the window covers.

It's also recommended that those with a purse or small bag bring a plastic bag to put it in before setting it on the floor in front of you.

Finally, experts say one more thing you can do is turn on the air above your seat, because it will increase the circulation of air in front of you to help avoid germs around you.