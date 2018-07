A plane headed from Washington DC to Houston was evacuated safely Sunday after smoke was detected in the cabin, according to the airline.

Mesa Airlines flight 6122, operating as United Express was delayed five hours and evacuated Sunday afternoon. It was originally scheduled to depart the Reagan National Airport at 1 p.m. and arrive at Bush airport at 3:13 p.m.

The airline said it was investigating the cause and working to secure alternate flights for customers onboard.

