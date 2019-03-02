HOUSTON — Two flights from Orlando to Houston were cancelled Saturday after a TSA officer jumped from a hotel balcony to his death at Orlando International Airport.

The Southwest Airlines flights were set to depart at 5:15 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., respectively.

Orlando police tweeted Saturday morning they were working an active investigation of an apparent suicide.

The TSA officer reportedly jumped from the hotel balcony into the atrium area of the hub.

TSA released a statement indicating the off-duty officer fell from the balcony and several passengers moved past security, prompting a re-screening of all passengers.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family, friends and everyone in our TSA family," the statement reads, in part.

