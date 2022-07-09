Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

The airport initially reported the outage at 5:15 a.m. and power was restored nearly three hours later at about 8 a.m.

HOUSTON — A power outage at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is causing a chain reaction of delays in flights including here in Houston Wednesday morning.

The airport initially reported the outage at 5:15 a.m. and power was restored nearly three hours later at about 8 a.m. The outage was enough to make an impact on air travel even here in Houston.

TSA began screening passengers once power was restored.

No flights were departing as crews worked to find the cause of the outage and restore power at the Austin airport. It is not clear if these flights were canceled do to the power outage.

At least two flights connecting Houston Hobby Airport to Austin were affected, one arrival and one departure, this morning.

Be sure to check your flight status before heading out to the airport today.

The cause of the power remains unknown.