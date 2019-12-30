GALVESTON, Texas — One of the world's biggest cruise ships is coming to Galveston. Royal Caribbean confirms its newly-renovated Allure of the Seas will begin sailing out of Galveston in November 2021.

It’s 40-percent bigger than the cruise ships currently in the Port of Galveston.

Here are eleven fast facts about the amped-up version of Allure of the Seas.

Weighs 225,282 tons

1,187 feet long and 215 feet wide

18 decks high

Can house 6,780 guests total

2,742 staterooms, including 1,796 balcony

15 bars

8 complimentary restaurants with 18 total

Tallest slide at sea with a 10-story plunge

$165 million renovation

2,200 crew members from 80 countries

4 bow thrusters with 7,500 horsepower each

Other highlights are an outdoor aquatheater, zipline, massive spa and a tree-lined Central Park.

“We are excited to partner with the Port of Galveston to develop a world-class facility which will allow us to sail our newest, largest and most innovative ships from Texas starting with Allure of the Seas, one of the largest ships in the world,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “The new terminal will allow us to increase our guests to the region by 50% generating a $100 million economic impact within the first year of operation.”

The cruising business continues to boom in Galveston, growing by 13 percent in 2018.

Earlier this month, the Port of Galveston, signed a long-term contract with Royal Caribbean that includes a new $100 million terminal. RCL will build the terminal, then lease it from the port.

