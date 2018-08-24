HOUSTON — It's a moment we've all been through, right before takeoff when that fasten seatbelt sign comes on and you know you're running out of time to send that last minute text and you hear the flight attendant instructing you to switch all electronic devices to airplane mode.

That means it's time to power off the phone, but what happens if you don't flick your phone to airplane mode?

University of Houston electrical engineering professor Dr. Stuart Long knows a thing or two about phones on planes.

"Signals from your phone aren't going to take the plane down, but it doesn't make much sense to take the chance," Long said.

Actually four out of 10 travelers do take that chance and never switch to airplane mode.

Still Long says there's no evidence a plane has ever crashed because of it.

But there's another bigger reason why you're asked to switch to airplane mode.

"If you got a couple hundred phones not in airplane mode on an aircraft then they're all sending out strong signals trying to find a base station on the ground," said Long. "When you're moving along with your cell phone at 500 miles per hour your cell phone is constantly being moved from one cell tower to another. So it's going to cause some havoc to the cell phone systems on the ground too."

In Europe they don't even worry about this. There's no ban on cell phone use in flight for some airlines.

"You're just taking a chance at causing some problems for the pilot or aircraft that's needless," said Long. "I think people can do without their cell phones at least certainly during takeoff and landing."

Here at home in the United States, don't expect the rules to change anytime soon.

