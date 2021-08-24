Disney Cruise Line passengers must be vaccinated to board ships to the Bahamas

Anyone cruising to the area with Disney will need to upload proof of vaccination no later than 24 hours before their trip.

HOUSTON — Disney Cruise Line is the next cruise line to confirm it will comply with an executive order issued in the Bahamas that requires anyone onboard a cruise ship sailing into the area must be vaccinated.

That includes trips to Disney Castaway Cay, a private Bahamian island reserved exclusively for Disney cruise travelers.

The mandate is required for all crew members and passengers age 12 and older. It will be in effect from Sept. 3 until Nov. 1.

Editor's Note: The above video is about CDC recommendations that "at-risk" travelers forgo cruise ship even if they are vaccinated.

The order impacts passengers traveling on cruise ships out of all ports, including ships leaving out of Galveston.

Bahamas officials said cruise ships will not be allowed to enter port unless the ship can confirm everyone is vaccinated. According to the order, all passengers who enter the Bahamas are also subject to testing requirements that have been mandated by a cruise line.

Anyone cruising to the area with Disney will need to upload proof of vaccination no later than 24 hours prior to sailing or risk not being permitted to board their ship, the company said.