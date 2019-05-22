HOUSTON — The busy summer travel season is almost here and that means local airports will be swamped with people catching flights.

Every day, Transportation Security Administration agents at airports like George Bush Intercontinental keep things that could put you in danger from making it onto planes.

Carrie Harmon, a TSA spokesperson said, in 2018 a record 4,239 firearms were discovered at security checkpoints across the country.

“Last year we had 117 at the checkpoint here,” Harmon said. “It was actually a decrease from the previous year, which is good news for this airport considering the national statistics have continued to go up.”

She said that’s 25 fewer than in 2017. This year the TSA has confiscated 41 at IAH.

Guns are not allowed at any airport security checkpoint.

Harmon said, “It doesn’t matter if you have a permit. It doesn’t matter how it’s packaged, you cannot bring it to the checkpoint.”

If you bring one, be prepared to face the consequences.

“We will call law enforcement. The police will come. They’ll take possession of your weapon. They’ll interview you and they’ll decide if there will be any criminal charges,” Harmon said.

Also, you can be fined.

She said, “You’re notified of that after the fact and it can be as high as $13,000.”

There are ways to travel with firearms.

TSA supervisor McKenie Senigal said guns, magazines and ammunition must be properly secured.

“When you get to the airport you inform the airline that you do have a firearm. It should be in a hard-sided case and unloaded. They will process it through checked baggage,” Senigal said.

Not following these rules could slow things down for you and those around you.

Senigal said if you do check a firearm at the airport to check with the airline on how to pick it up at your destination.

