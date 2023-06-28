Delta pilot safely lands jet without nose gear at Charlotte airport

Delta Air Lines flight 1092 landed safely at Charlotte Douglas Wednesday morning without the nose gear. All passengers are safe and no one was hurt, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All passengers are safe after a Delta Air Lines flight landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport without its nose gear Wednesday morning.

Delta Flight 1092 from Atlanta landed in Charlotte at approximately 8:40 a.m., the airport confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. The pilot safely landed the plane despite malfunctioning nose gear upon arrival.

The pilot told the tower at Charlotte Douglas that 104 people were on the plane. The flight circled a couple of times before landing, according to flight-tracking data. No one was hurt during the landing, according to Charlotte Douglas officials.

A passenger on the plane told WCNC Charlotte the pilot's landing was "absolutely perfect," and said the crew was amazing despite the scary experience.

On Delta flight 1092 and we just landed in Charlotte, without nose gear! The crew was amazing and the pilots landed it smoothly! @Delta pic.twitter.com/W6T6WdejpB — kparks (@parks3811) June 28, 2023

All passengers were taken to the terminal by bus. Charlotte Douglas said it expects operational impacts while crews work to move the plane and reopen the runway.

As of 10:15 a.m., there were 72 delays and 21 cancellations at Charlotte Douglas.

