CBS Local — Looking to travel this summer and take some great pictures? A hotel chain is looking to pay one lucky traveler $10,000 to be their “sun-tern” for a month and take as many sun-drenched photos as they can.

The Details:

Days Inn by Wyndham is hiring one person to travel the U.S. to take pictures for a month

The summer internship pays a stipend of $10,000 with travel expenses covered

The pictures will be featured on the Days Inn website and social media accounts

Days Inn by Wyndham says they are looking to interview “thrill-seeking, soul-searching internship hunters” for a month-long adventure across the United States.

Anyone who thinks they have the photography skills to land the internship has until May 20 to apply on the company website.

