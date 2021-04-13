You may be vaccinated, but here's what you need to know before you plan that summer 2021 vacation

Preparation is key, warns AAA.

HOUSTON — For the wanderlusts and the travel-deprived, summer 2021 is almost upon us.

And more vaccinations could mean more opportunities for travel, but before you pack your Hawaiian shirt and shades, a reminder: things aren’t back to normal.

“COVID-19 preventative measures—those are still really big things,” reminds Josh Zuber, AAA Travel Advisor. “You wanna make sure that you’re packing your masks, you’re packing your hand sanitizer and you’re checking ahead!”

Some places require a quarantine period and/or proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Preparation is key.

“If you’re staying in a hotel or renting a car, call ahead. Ask what precautions they’re taking, and protocols are being followed, to protect guests and customers,” Zuber said.

COVID-19 curbed tourism in 2020, so expect sweet deals this year to attract your money. Zuber recommends heading to aaa.com/travel for a list of discounts.

You’ll also want to check out the COVID travel restrictions page. That is updated on a local and state level every day.