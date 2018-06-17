A ground stop at Bush airport was lifted Sunday evening but officials there said to still expect some continuing delays as carriers try to get flight schedules back to normal.

Heavy rainfall in the Houston area could impact more flights. Airport officials say you should contact your carrier for the most accurate and up-to-date flight information.

Here is the latest forecast update from KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews:

There are big thunderstorms pushing through downtown Houston, getting out to the Katy Freeway between the north freeway and west loop. There was heavy rain through Memorial Park almost to Westchase.

It was headed toward Jersey Village, Willowbrook Mall, Cypress, Bush airport, Spring, Aldine and basically every around northwest Harris County and south Montgomery County.

Ground stop has been lifted. Expect some continuing delays as carriers attempt to get flight schedules back to normal. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 17, 2018

Heavy rainfall in the Houston area may impact flights this evening. Please contact your carrier for the most accurate and up-to-date flight information. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 17, 2018

© 2018 KHOU