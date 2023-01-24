Ground stop at Bush Airport due to severe weather

The ground stop is for flights headed to Bush Airport. The ground stop is in effect until 2:15 p.m.

HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued for all flights headed to Bush Intercontinental Airport due to the severe weather.

The ground stop is in effect until 2:15 p.m., according to the FAA.

You should check with your airline carrier for any delays with your flight.

Tuesday severe weather

Tuesday will be a pretty wet day as widespread showers and storms are expected for the majority of the afternoon. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty winds.

After lunchtime, a squall line will develop along the incoming cold front, which could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, especially for those south of I-10.

We should see the severe weather threat diminish at about 6 p.m. for those toward the west as the cold front pushes toward the coast.