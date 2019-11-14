Buc-ee’s, a wildly popular convenience store and travel center chain based in the Houston area, is expanding out of state again.

The company's first Georgia location will be at the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and Russell Parkway in Warner Robins, south of Macon, according to a Nov. 12 press release. That location is scheduled to break ground at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 and is expected to open in early 2021, per the release.

"Buc-ee's picked Warner Robins for its next location based off their desire to support military families in the region, as well as the town's location on the route between Atlanta and Florida," the release states.

