Travelers evacuated at Austin airport now re-screening through security

The airport said a fire alarm was trigged by a water main break in the area where the planes sit outside as passengers board and deplane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) are working to return to normal operations after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning.

At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.

By 8 a.m., AUS said that the fire alarm had been canceled and passengers were being re-screened through security. The airport said a water main break on the apron – the space where the planes sit outside as passengers board and deplane – triggered the alarm.

Passengers and staff were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. AUS said there was no suspicious package or bomb threat.

At 8:25 a.m., AUS said that passengers evacuated onto the airfield were being escorted through the terminal and outside, while passengers outside on the curb were being directed by Austin police and airport staff to the Red Garage. The airport said this would help organize the re-entry and re-screening of all passengers.

AUS said the re-screening process dictates that airline employees are screened first so they can get their airline's operations back up and running as soon as possible. Airport staff are on-site and instructing passengers where to go, as well as keeping lines orderly and moving as efficiently and safely as possible.

AUS said the evacuation began at around 7:30 a.m., and the re-screening process was ongoing as of just before 9 a.m.

The airport said airlines will make adjustments to their flight schedules due to the evacuation. Travelers should check their flight status for delays or cancellations prior to leaving for the airport.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

