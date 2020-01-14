HOUSTON — Starting in May, travelers flying in and out of Hobby Airport will have a new airline option.

Allegiant announced that they are expanding their services to Houston, and to celebrate the company is offering one-way fares starting as low as $33!

"There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. "Also, this growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company. We're increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel."

The new seasonal routes out of Hobby will include:

Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning May 21, 2020 with fares as low as $33.* Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 22, 2020 with fares as low as $33.* Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – beginning May 28, 2020 with fares as low as $33.* Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Floridavia Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning June 5, 2020 with fares as low as $33.

If you want to take advantage of the low fares, flights must be purchased by Thursday for travel by Aug. 15 though Nov. 16 2020, depending on the route.

The new flights are part of the largest expansion in the low-fare airline’s history, with 44 new nonstop routes.

For more information on flight days, times and fares, click here.

