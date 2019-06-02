Get ready to buy air tickets for your spring travel plans. Southwest Airlines is advertising its nationwide sale right now.

The sale lasts until midnight on Thursday night.

Fares are valid for domestic travel valid 2/26/19 – 5/22/19; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid 4/23/19 – 5/16/19; international travel valid 4/23/19 – 5/16/19.

Highlighting the sale on flights from Houston’s Hobby:

to Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, MXone-way starting at $173

to Cancun, Mexicoone-way starting at $140

to Las Vegas starting at $124

to Denver starting at $104

to New York City at $175

On the web: https://www.southwest.com/html/promotions/clicknsave_nonstop_sale_190205.html

But don't forget to read the fine print:

Terms & Conditions

21-day advance purchase required.

Purchase from February 5 through February 7, 2019, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city.

Domestic travel valid February 26 through May 22, 2019. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid April 23 through May 16, 2019. International travel valid April 23 through May 16, 2019.

Domestic travel is valid only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Travel to Florida and Nevada and from Florida to Nevada is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Florida and Nevada and from Nevada to Florida is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday - Thursday. International travel is valid Monday - Thursday. Travel to Cancun, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Cancun, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel to/from Liberia, Costa Rica and San Jose, Costa Rica is valid daily.

Fares valid only on nonstop service.

Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees.

Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.

Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods.

Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares.

Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply.

Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed.

Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation.

Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status.

Fares are subject to change until ticketed.

Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.