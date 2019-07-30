HOUSTON — Angela Wrigglesworth Titcombe and her husband Justin are still picking up the pieces after a picture-perfect trip to Montreal was nearly ruined on their Air Canada flight back to Houston.

"I just knew something was wrong," said Angela.

Angela uses a wheelchair ever since she was 5 years old and was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

"This is how she gets around, these are her legs," said Justin.

The ground crew in Canada told them they had to break down her 400 pound wheelchair to get it into the cargo hold.

"They completely dismantled it," said Angela.

Air Canada promised the ground crew in Houston would know how to put it back together. They didn't.

"It barely resembled a wheelchair at that point other than the wheels," said Justin.

The ground crew would not help.

"That was incredibly frustrating," said Angela. "This is what stops people with disabilities from traveling, the fear something will happen."

The couple says the pilot and flight attendants tried to assist, but didn't make much progress. Angela spent 50 minutes waiting on the plane but had no choice but to drive off in a half assembled wheelchair with a broken joystick.

"I don't know anybody who wants to sit in a chair that the back of it may or may not fall off," said Angela.

At home, she took to social media to share her experience.

"This happens daily, multiple times a day just in Houston," said Angela. "Thousands of times a day when people with disabilities travel."

Air Canada has already apologized to Angela and offered her a future travel voucher. The airline is sending over a technician to repair her wheelchair next week.

Angela hopes her experience forces the airline industry to improve how it treats and accommodates disabled passengers.

"I would hope there's a change that happens," said Angela. "And if we can be part of that then it will be worth it."

