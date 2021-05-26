AAA: Nearly 3 million Texans expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

AAA Texas says 610 Loop to I-10 could see more than three times the delays than usual.

HOUSTON — If you are counting down to getting away for the long Memorial Day weekend, be ready to buckle up.

You and nearly 3 million other Texans are thinking the same thing. They're planning to hit the roads en masse this weekend.

AAA Texas says 2.8 million of us will travel 50 miles or more from home. That's a 60-percent jump from last year during the pandemic.

So where will drivers see the most backups as they make their way through Houston?

AAA Texas says 610 Loop to I-10 could see more than three times the delays than usual. The worst day will be from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Friday.