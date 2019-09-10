CROSBY, Texas — Deputies in Crosby are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed a driver and sent multiple people to the hospital overnight.

The crash happened at about midnight Tuesday on the Crosby Freeway’s eastbound lanes near Runneberg, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a silver Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling westbound in the wrong direction when the driver collided with two vehicles traveling eastbound.

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

The eastbound vehicles, a Chevrolet Astro van and a blue Ford Focus, contained members of the same family who were heading home from church.

Life Flight helicopters took a 16-year-old male and 21-year-old male to the hospital. Another passenger, a 42-year-old male, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver accused of going the wrong way, an adult male, was pronounced dead.

The roadway was closed for about two hours for the investigation and cleanup but has since reopened.

