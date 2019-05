MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — I-45 North was shut down heading northbound early Wednesday after a woman was struck and killed, dispatchers say.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. near Woodlands Parkway.

An investigation is still underway, but at this time it appears the woman tried to cross the freeway when she was struck by multiple vehicles.

Texas DPS is on the scene investigating.

The freeway has reopened.

