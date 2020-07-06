Woman struck, killed while trying to cross the mainlanes of 610 West Loop

HOUSTON — A woman who tried to cross the 610 West Loop early Sunday morning was struck and killed by a driver, Houston police said.
The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of the freeway near W. Alabama after 3 a.m.
Sgt. Deese with the Houston Police Department said the woman had just gotten dropped off by a ride share driver when, for some reason, she tried to cross the freeway on foot. Another driver hit the woman and exited the freeway to call 911.
The ride share driver heard the accident and returned to the scene to try and help the woman, police said.
When firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene, the woman was already dead. Her name has not yet been released.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.