Woman struck, killed while trying to cross the mainlanes of 610 West Loop

A ride share driver had just dropped the woman off, police said.

HOUSTON — A woman who tried to cross the 610 West Loop early Sunday morning was struck and killed by a driver, Houston police said.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of the freeway near W. Alabama after 3 a.m.

Sgt. Deese with the Houston Police Department said the woman had just gotten dropped off by a ride share driver when, for some reason, she tried to cross the freeway on foot. Another driver hit the woman and exited the freeway to call 911.

The ride share driver heard the accident and returned to the scene to try and help the woman, police said.

When firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene, the woman was already dead. Her name has not yet been released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna