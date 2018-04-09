HOUSTON -- Houston police say the Beltway 8 eastbound frontage road is blocked in southwest Houston after a 911 caller reported an attempted carjacking.

Shots were reportedly fired, and the incident ended in a crash involving two vehicles.

At 11900 S Sam Houston Pkwy we are investigating an auto theft where a female is shot and another female injured from crash (both non-life threatening.) Male shooter is detained #hounews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 4, 2018

Houston Police say it started when a man picked up a woman and headed to a motel not too far from where where the crash happened. Police say while that man was inside getting a room, the woman hopped in the driver seat of the car and tried to steal it.

Once the man realized what was going on, he pulled out his gun and started shooting at his own truck, police said He shot that woman in the leg, but she was still able to drive off.

She made it all the way the 11900 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway where she crashed into a woman in a small car.

The driver got out and walked over to a gas station on the other side of the overpass where she was able to call police. Both women were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The man who own the truck was detained, but police say they are not sure if he will be charged.

The Beltway 8-South eastbound frontage road is blocked at Bellfort as of 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

