HOUSTON – Firefighters rescued a woman whose car flipped on I-45 near downtown overnight.

Around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday the woman crashed into the concrete barrier of the freeway near N. Main.

The car flipped on its side, and she had to be pulled from the wreckage.

She was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

