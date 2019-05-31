HOUSTON — A woman and infant were involved in a serious crash with a Houston police officer early Friday morning.

The crash happened in the 12100 block of Richmond Avenue, in front of the West Houston Medical Center.

Police say other than some minor bumps and bruises, everyone is okay, including a the 1-year-old infant.

It appeared the woman, who was in a sedan, was making a left turn when she collided with the officer, who was in a patrol SUV.

Police say the mother was trying to turn into the medical center because her child was sick.

It’s not clear who was at-fault for the crash, however.

Police also said the officer involved has been with HPD for two years and was not on call when the crash occurred.

Police say they are looking at surveillance and will pull data from the officer's SUV to see how fast he was going to determine if speed was a factor in the crash.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM