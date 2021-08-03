Woman dies after being ejected from rollover crash in northeast Harris County

Investigators believe the woman was driving a Hyundai SUV westbound when she went to pass a slow-moving vehicle and crashed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed when she was thrown from a rollover crash along the N. Sam Houston Parkway late Sunday, deputies said.

Sgt. D. Cheek with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office indicated the crash happened around 10 p.m. east of Wilson Road.

Investigators believe the woman was driving a Hyundai SUV westbound when she went to pass a slow-moving vehicle. She lost control and hit the curb, rolling the vehicle.

The woman was thrown from the crash and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.