HOUSTON -- A chain-reaction crash that left one person dead on Voss Monday may have been caused by a medical problem, according to Houston police.

Officers say a 68-year-old woman was driving an Expedition when she crossed into the wrong lane and crashed into two vehicles waiting to turn on Westheimer. Two other vehicles were also hit.

The woman in the Expedition was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the medical issue caused the woman's death -- not the crash.

No one else was seriously hurt.

Views from Air 11 showed a METRO bus and a taxi van also collided on the other side of the intersection. It's not clear if that accident was related.

