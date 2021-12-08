Woman airlifted to hospital after major crash on 290 in Jersey Village

The woman's Lexus was crushed when she apparently collided with a big rig.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — Police in Jersey Village are investigating a major crash between a sedan and a big rig early Thursday.

The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 290 not far from N. Eldridge. The mainlanes were closed for over five hours but have now reopened.

It’s believed a woman in a Lexus crashed into the rear of the big truck. The vehicle was crushed, and the driver was airlifted to the hospital.