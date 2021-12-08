Woman airlifted to hospital after major crash on 290 in Jersey Village

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — Police in Jersey Village are investigating a major crash between a sedan and a big rig early Thursday.
The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 290 not far from N. Eldridge. The mainlanes were closed for over five hours but have now reopened.
It’s believed a woman in a Lexus crashed into the rear of the big truck. The vehicle was crushed, and the driver was airlifted to the hospital.
The truck's driver exited the freeway and waited for law enforcement.