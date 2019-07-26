HOUSTON — This is the kind of news story that makes you ask "what were they thinking!?"

As major roadwork continues for bus lane expansion along the 610 West Loop, some Houston drivers found themselves stuck in major gridlock late Thursday.

The drivers found themselves jammed to southbound lane closures near I-10. (This closure will happen again in the overnight hours this weekend -- you've been warned.)

Houston TranStar freeway camera video shows many of the drivers didn't want to wait in the one-hour delay. They turned around and used nearby entrance ramps to get off the freeway - at times using both shoulders of the entrance ramp as cars entering the freeway went between them.

The video is above if you want to take a look and use it as an example of what not to do on Houston roads.

