All lanes of US 290 near Barker Cypress reopen after crash involving METRO officer

The METRO officer was sideswiped while assisting with another crash.

HOUSTON — UPDATE: All lanes of US 290 reopened at about 7:15 a.m.

PREVIOUS INFO: All westbound lanes of US 290 near Barker Cypress are closed due to a major crash involving a METRO police officer.

Houston Transtar is reporting at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Friday.

KHOU 11 News was told a METRO officer was assisting with another crash when a vehicle sideswiped their unit.

The driver that caused the crash with the METRO officer was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition. The METRO officer was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

It's unclear how long the westbound lanes of US 290 will be closed, but TxDOT is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

Major crash on US 290 WB at Barker Cypress has all mainlanes blocked at this time. Expect delays. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ivIs1XKZha — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) December 11, 2020